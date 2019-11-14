PIA, Etihad Airways relaunch code-share partnership

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Etihad Airways renewed the code-share agreement, allowing passengers access to each airlines routes, ARY News reported.

A PIA spokesperson said that under the code-share partnership, the customers of the national flag carrier could also travel on the flights of Etihad Airways across the globe. In return, PIA will facilitate the passengers of Etihad Airways on Abu Dhabi-Pakistan route, he said and added that the accord will come into effect from 26th of November.

The spokesperson said that code-share deal will see Etihad place its ‘EY’ code on PIA’s services between Abu Dhabi and Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar while PIA will place its ‘PK’ code on Etihad’s services between Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore, and Abu Dhabi.

PIA will also place its code on Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi to Amsterdam, Bahrain, Chicago, Frankfurt, Los Angeles, Madrid, Moscow, Washington D.C, and Zurich, allowing passengers from Pakistan access to these cities through Etihad, he added.

Earlier on October 11, the administration of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had started the implementation of its business plan focusing the strategy to make the national entity into a profitable organisation.

The national flag-carrier had increased its routes up to 13 and the number of flights to many countries to generate additional revenue, sources had said.

The sources had said that the airline will operate 42 flights to Jeddah, whereas, two flights per week will be commenced from Quetta to Jeddah from October 28 and two flights of Multan-Jeddah in a week.

