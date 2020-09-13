PIA showed ‘exemplary performance’ amid COVID-19 pandemic: Nafees Zakaria

LONDON: Commending the role of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and its entire team in the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis in the United Kingdom, Pakistani High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria said that the national flag carrier showed exemplary performance amid COVID-19 pandemic, ARY News reported.

The Pakistani high commissioner to the UK said this during a meeting with PIA’s sales incharge Muhammad Feroz Ahmed in London.

In a statement, Nafees Zakarai said, “I wish to place on record my profound appreciation for Muhammad Feroz Ahmed, PIA London’s Sales Incharge for his selfless performance in the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis in the UK due to COVID-19 during March to June 2020.”

He maintained that they received very sincere and warm cooperation from Feroz, a team member under the country manager, Taimur .

Feroz remained available during odd hours, which greatly helped in maximum facilitation to the stranded Pakistanis, he added.

The high commissioner said, “I am sure PIA must be taking pride in such officials as Mr Feroz. I want to thank Mr Feroz and wish him success in his professional life.”

Nafees Zakaria said that they will remove the concerns of the European Union soon and the PIA flight operation to the UK and Europe will be restored.

