PIA announces reduction in fares for domestic destinations

KARACHI: The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has announced a reduction of fares for domestic flights, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PIA spokesperson made the announcement that Rs12,000 has been fixed for one-way ticket inclusive of all taxes for different destinations including Islamabad and other cities. The new fares will come into effect from today, added the spokesperson.

Earlier on May 17, the national carrier had announced that all airlines operating domestic flights from Pakistan airports will be charging similar fares.

Read: Coronavirus: PIA bans meal service on domestic flights

Giving details amid speculations over increased fares charged from airlines for special domestic flights, the PIA spokesman had said that one-way ticket of any Lahore or Islamabad-bound flight from Karachi would cost Rs 22,826 including all taxes and Rs22,108 for the one-way ticket of a Peshawar-bound flight from Karachi. One way ticket of Quetta-bound flight from Karachi or Islamabad or Lahore-bound flights from Quetta would cost Rs 14,448.

According to PIA, all airlines had decided to charge an equal amount from the passengers in terms of tickets after consultation with the government. The purpose of detailing tickets’ fares for domestic flights was aimed to ensure avoiding overcharging.

