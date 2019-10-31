FAISALABAD: First flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), carrying 223 passengers on Thursday departed for Dubai, ARY News reported.

The passengers were see-off by the PIA’s District Manager Qaiser Iqbal at the airport. The PIA has decided to operate two flights to Dubai from Faisalabad airport, weekly.

In this context, the first flight took-off today (Thursday), while the next flight will leave on Thursday for Dubai, said PIA’s spokesperson.

He further added that, Pakistan International Airlines has increased its flights to the UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in order to improve its performance in the aviation sector.

“The planning is underway to increase the number of domestic flights”, he continued.

Earlier on October 14, the national flag carrier had restored its flight operation for Malaysia.

According to a statement by the spokesperson, PIA would operate two direct flights between Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur weekly on Monday and Friday to facilitate the tourists and businessmen intending to visit Malaysia and Pakistan.

Read more: PIA to induct five new aircraft in its fleet

Earlier on October 3, ARY News reported that Pakistan International Airlines had decided to resume Islamabad- Kuala Lumpur flight operations after the Federal Ombudsman’s intervention into the matter.

According to a spokesperson of the Federal Ombudsman, a large number of complaints were filed to the Ombudsperson’s office by overseas Pakistanis seeking the restoration of the PIA flights.

It is pertinent to mention here that the direct flights between the two countries were cancelled following the tensed regional situation.

Comments

comments