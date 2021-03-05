PIA operates first Lahore-Islamabad flight after two years

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed its flight services between Lahore and Islamabad as the first flight flew from the Punjab provincial capital towards the federal capital today, ARY News reported on Friday.

After two years of flight suspension between Lahore and Islamabad due to the rising cases of coronavirus, the first flight has been operated by the national carriers between the cities. The airline will operate flights between Lahore and Islamabad thrice a week.

The first flight PK-650 carrying 26 passengers on board took off from Lahore airport to the federal capital who have been warmly welcomed by the station manager and staff upon their arrival at the airport. A cake-cutting event was organised at the airport and later the staff saw off the passengers.

Read: PIA, private airlines directed to submit six-month flight schedule

Earlier in the week, PIA had announced discounted fares for domestic flights with an aim to promote tourism in the spring season. The national carrier unveiled discounted fares for flights to Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

The passengers have been offered reduced fares to travel through PIA while carrying 20-kilogram luggage at the price of Rs7,500 for one side, whereas, Rs8,500 will be charged for travelling with 40-kg luggage.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the new fares will come into effect immediately. The spokesperson said that the fares have been reduced to facilitate tourists and nationals during the spring season.

