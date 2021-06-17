PIA ‘first’ Pakistani airline to operate flights with fully vaccinated crew

KARACHI: All crew members of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have got vaccinated against Covid-19, ARY News reported, quoting officials.

They said the national airline has achieved the goal of getting all its pilots, flight attendants and other staff inoculated against the deadly virus.

“Pakistan International Airlines has become the first Pakistani airline to have completely safe crew,” Chief Executive Office (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik said in a statement.

“All safety measures are being completely adhered to,” he added, reiterating the airline’s resolve to ensure the safety of not only its passengers but its staff as well.

On June 9, Pakistan International Airlines a reduction in fares for vaccinated senior citizens on domestic flights. It offered a discount for senior citizens on domestic travel up to 10 per cent.

According to PIA spokesman, senior citizens who are 50-years-old or above can avail the discount on domestic flights by showing their Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

“Pakistan International Airlines will be offering 10pc discount on domestic tickets by showing your National Database and Registration Authority vaccination certificate effective immediately,” read a statement issued by the national flag carrier.

