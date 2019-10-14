PIA to induct five new aircraft in its fleet

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to induct five new aircraft to its fleet, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, two A-320 Airbus will be inducted into the national flag-carrier by November, while a tender to buy three new narrow-body aircraft will also be released next month.

The 323 narrow-body aircraft will help the PIA in minimizing its expenses of fuel and will also help in expanding its international and domestic flight operations.

It may be noted that, the PIA had also started facility of overhauling of 777 Boeing in various cities of the country.

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines Air Marshal Arshad Malik had said the move will help the PIA in controlling its expenses of overhauling of the aircraft.

Read more: PIA finalises new routes, additional flights under its strategic business plan

Earlier this year, the PIA had temporarily added six narrow-body aircraft to its fleet in June with regard to smooth Hajj flight operations.

PIA administration had released tenders for acquiring Airbus A-320 and 737 aircraft on wet lease for six months to facilitate uninterrupted operations for facilitating nationals

Comments

comments