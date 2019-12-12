ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendants had to undergo strict search process at Birmingham Airport over reports of presence of suspicions items in their luggage, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

According to sources, this happened with a Birmingham-bound Islamabad flight and the search process was carried out as soon as the air crew members came out from the plane.

Initially, the British security authorities thoroughly searched and later scrutinized the baggage carried by the national flag carrier members via trained dogs.

They were later allowed to move to the lounge area of the airport, where the customs authorities at the British airport also carried out a thorough scrutiny of their baggage, citing prior information regarding presence of suspicious items.

On December 09, the officials of British security agency, Department for Transport (DfT), visited the headquarters of the national flag-carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The delegation was briefed over security measures of flight operations including the direct flights to the United Kingdom (UK) and Boeing 777 aircraft. The PIA officials told DfT team that the administration of the national flag-carrier is providing security facilities to the passengers in accordance with the international standards.

Later, the officials visited PIA’s kitchen and engineering department. They expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements made for the Pakistan-UK direct flights.

