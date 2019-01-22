PIA flight enroute to Jeddah narrowly escapes disaster

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-735 enroute to Jeddah made an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport after a bird hit it.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the ‘nose cone’ of the plane was damaged after being hit by a bird near Karachi. He said that the Boeing 777 was departure from Peshawar and was carrying above 300 passengers.

He said that the pilot however made a successful landing at the Karachi airport despite its nose cone was demanded. All the passengers safely disembarked the aircraft and there were no injuries, the spokes person said and added that the plane would departure for its destination after repair work.

Earlier, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight narrowly escaped a disaster after the plane’s tyres burst right before take off from Lahore airport on august 8, last year.

According to local media reports, the flight PK-2057 carrying 395 pilgrims for Hajj was ready to take off for Jeddah from Allama Iqbal International Airport but when the plane was taxiing to the runway, a bird hit the plane and its tyres burst.

The flight escaped disaster after pilot brought plane to a halt. All the passengers remained unhurt in the incident, a PIA spokesperson told media.

