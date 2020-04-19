COVID-19 lockdown: PIA flight leaves for London with 300 on board

ISLAMABAD: After government allowed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to partially restore its flight operations for the United Kingdom (UK), more than 300 British nationals on Sunday left for London via PIA’s special flight from Islamabad airport.

According to details, the PIA flight PK-785 left for London, carrying more than 300 passengers. The passengers were properly screened before their flight.

Meanwhile, another PIA flight carrying 300 passengers left for Toronto around 9 am today from Jinnah International airport Karachi.

Anti-germs spray was conducted in the flight before loading the luggage of the passengers on the flight, while the usage of masks was ensured for the passengers.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced to partially restore its flight operations for the United Kingdom (UK) in order to repatriate stranded Pakistanis.

The PIA flights will also transport British citizens from Pakistan and brought back nationals trapped in the UK due to suspension of flight operation following coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made after the British government gave a statement on Saturday to commence chartered flights from April 21 to repatriate citizens from Pakistan.

The special flights will be operated from Islamabad and Lahore to London and Manchester to bring back 2,500 British citizens, whereas, each passenger will be charged 527 British pound.

It may be noted that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has brought back 1,800 stranded Pakistan across the globe in 21 flights, thus so far.

The coronavirus relief flight operations of the PIA is going on in line with the NCOC’s decisions.

