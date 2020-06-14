Flight operation between Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan resumed after five years

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the resumption of flight operation between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan after five years, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The spokesperson of the national carrier said that the first flight will be operated between Islamabad and Bishkek on June 17 after a suspension of five years.

The flight operation between both countries was resumed due to the efforts of the Pakistani ambassador.

A PIA aircraft, PK-9251, will fly from Islamabad to Bishkek – the capital of Kyrgyzstan – on Wednesday while carrying passengers, said the spokesperson, adding that the passengers who are willing to travel to Islamabad should immediately contact to the embassy.

Earlier, a federal minister had announced on July 3 that Thai Airways will resume its flight operation in Lahore from July 16 which was suspended earlier due to the closure of airspace of Islamabad and Lahore.

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said in a Twitter message, “Thai Airways to start operation from Lahore to Bangkok and beyond with 4 flights a week from 16 July 2019.”

Besides increasing the number of special flights, Pakistan is resuming its international flight operation in phases that had been halted due to the spread of coronavirus. The resumption of flight operation is being made after finalising special arrangements and measures adopted to contain the spread of the virus.

It emerged in May that 29 international airlines would soon to receive a green light to resume their international flight operations in Pakistan. It was revealed that Pakistan will resume its international flights partially if such a move was made by other countries.

Sources had said that 25 international airlines were ready to operate flights among the 29 who were tipped to get formal approval from their respective countries and others.

