PIA’s flight operation disrupted after suspension of fuel supply

LAHORE: The flight operation of the national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), disrupted due to the suspension of fuel supplies by the state-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO) at Lahore airport.

The PIA flight number PK-305 (Lahore-Karachi) and PK-652 (Lahore-Islamabad) were stopped at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport following the suspension of fuel supplies over non-payment of dues.

The PIA spokesperson said in a statement that PSO has also suspended supplies in Karachi to the national flag-carrier. The administration of both national entities are holding talks over the matter, the spokesperson added.

Earlier in November last year, PSO had suspended fuel supply to the national flag carrier over its failure to ensure payment of the dues, which affected the airline’s flight operation, causing difficulties to passengers.

The PIA is required to make payment of Rs340 million to the PSO daily as the former owed a total debt of about Rs17 billion to the latter.

However, the supplies had been resumed to the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) after a brief halt over non-payment of the outstanding dues following successful talks between the PSO and the airline.

Comments

comments