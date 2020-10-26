PIA seeks Saudi’s nod to operate flights to Al-Qassim

ISLAMABAD: PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Monday met with Saudi Arabian Ambassador H.E. Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malki to explore areas of enhanced cooperation, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the CEO national flag carrier requested the Saudi ambassador for his support for starting flights to the Al-Qassim region.

The CEO also sought permission from the Saudi authorities to operate more flights to the kingdom due to the increasing number of passengers intending to travel to Saudi Arabia.

Arshad Malik, in a statement, said the PIA management has been in contact with the Saudi authorities in connection with getting permission to operate more flights.

He expressed hope that the Saudi government will allow PIA to operate more flights to the kingdom including the new station Al-Qassim from next month.

“PIA will operate flights from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore to Saudi’s Al-Qassim if the govt granted permission,” he said.

Last month, the Saudi govt had allowed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate 21 more flights to the kingdom.

