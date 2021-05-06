PIA announces direct flights to Bahrain

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced the inaugural direct flight from Lahore to Bahrain, ARY News reported.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the national carrier will operate weekly two flights to Bahrain, for which arrangements have been put in place.

The first flight will leave for Bahrain from Allama Iqbal International Airport on May 7 (Friday), while the second PIA flight will depart for Bahrain from New Islamabad International Airport on May 10.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed PIA to operate weekly two flights for Bahrain.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has slashed 80 international flights in the light of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) directives to contain the surge of the third wave of coronavirus.

The restrictions will remain imposed till May 20.

Following the directives of the CAA, international flights operation has been reduced to 123 weekly international flights from 590.

