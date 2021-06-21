KARACHI: The Canadian authorities have allowed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to resume its flight operations to Toronto that was earlier suspended due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

According to PIA spokesperson, the Canadian officials allowed PIA to resume its flights to Toronto, which were restricted to cargo flights only, due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

However, other travel-related advisories pertaining to Canada will remain in place, said the national flag carrier spokesperson.

In the first phase, the airline will start with three direct flights per week from Pakistan to Toronto.

The approval was given after the PIA CEO assured the Canadian government that the airline will be following strict standard operating procedures.

It would be worth mentioning that PIA has already vaccinated its entire crew and ground staff against Covid-19 and now is the process to vaccinate all the airline employees. It’s the first airline region to do so.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik has instructed PIA officials to immediately start processing booking and purchase of tickets and it is expected that the first flight will resume from Sunday from Toronto to Pakistan and then onwards from Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad Stations to Toronto, according to a statement issued by the PIA.

The passengers will be required to present Covid vaccination certificate as well as a Covid negative test result prior to travel. The temporary restrictions were earlier placed by Canadian authorities due to the Covid pandemic around the world.

Passengers purchasing new tickets or holding prior purchased tickets can utilize their tickets subject to meeting the terms and conditions of travel.

“Passengers can contact PIA Call Centre at 111-786-788 for further details,” said the PIA spokesman.

