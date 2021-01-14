PIA suspends China flights over new Covid-19 cases

KARACHI: As part of precautionary measures, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday partially suspended flight operations to China over new coronavirus cases, ARY News reported.

The PIA spokesperson has confirmed the suspension of flights to China.

According to the PIA spokesperson, all flights to and from China suspended after Pakistani people coming from China tested positive for coronavirus.

The PIA usually operates two flights to China in a week.

Mainland China on Thursday reported the first new Covid-19 death since May as authorities try to control a spike in cases just outside of Beijing.

Hebei reported 81 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday, bringing the number of current cases to 463. The northernmost province of Heilongjiang reported 43 new confirmed cases for Wednesday.

The first reported death from Covid-19 was on Jan. 11, 2020 in the city of Wuhan.

