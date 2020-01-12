PIA flights cancelled owing to heavy snowfall in Quetta

QUETTA: Heavy snowfall in Quetta disrupted air traffic on Sunday, forcing cancellation of a number of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to and from the provincial capital, ARY News reported.

According to details, PIA flights, 363 (from Quetta to Karachi), 323 (Islamabad-Quetta), 311 (Karachi-Quetta-Karachi) and 326 Lahore-Quetta have been cancelled.

Besides, the national flag carrier also cancelled its flights PK-605, 606, 451 and 452 owing to poor visibility in Skardu and Gilgit.

A spokesperson for the airline, Abdullah Khan said passengers are being kept in the loop about cancellation of flights or otherwise on given contact numbers. He asked them to cooperate with PIA, saying the airline can’t take any kind of risk in such weather.

Balochistan received rain and snowfall while the met office has forecast chances of rain with occasional gusty winds in Karachi on Sunday.

Minimum temperature in Karachi went down to 06-08 degree Celsius on Saturday night.

The port city experiencing gusty winds with wind speed 46 kilometers per hour, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report.

A westerly weather system has entered in Sindh under its influence the city will likely to receive light rain or drizzle on Sunday (today).

A spell of very cold weather expected to begin from Monday (tomorrow) and will likely to continue until January 22, the weather report said.

