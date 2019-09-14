PIA announces increase in number of flights for Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has made an announcement to increase the number of flights to Saudi Arabia, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The airline administration said in its latest statement that new flights will be commenced to Dammam from Peshawar and the first flight will fly from the provincial capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 19 (Thursday).

The administration has also finalised preparations to start Peshawar-Madinah flights from the next month.

Following the latest decision, the number of flights for Dammam will increase up to 9, whereas, the figure will be raised to 42 for Jeddah after the commencement of new flight plans by the PIA administration, sources added.

Earlier on Friday, it emerged that the federal government had decided to add seven new aircraft to the fleet of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) under the new business plan in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Seven new planes will be inducted in the fleet of the national flag-carrier in the latest move for reviving the state-owned entity.

Sources said that two Airbus 320 planes will be included to the PIA’s fleet in October, whereas, five more aircraft will be acquired next year on dry lease which would increase the total number of planes to 37.

The fleet will be expanded to more than 45 planes within the period of four years, sources.

Moreover, the administration of PIA also decided to introduce new routes which would be made possible through the addition of new aircraft.

