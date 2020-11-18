PIA launches direct flights to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Qassim region

MULTAN: The country’s national flag carrier – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Tuesday launched directs flights for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Qassim region, ARY News reported.

As per details, the first PIA flight left for Al-Qassim, carrying more than 90 passengers. The passengers were properly screened before their flight at Multan International Airport.

According to a PIA spokesman, the flights were launched after hundreds and thousands of Pakistanis working in the region demanded for direct flights from Pakistan.

He said these flights will facilitate Pakistani diaspora living in Al-Qassim.

From Multan and Islamabad, the flights will depart every Wednesday and Friday respectively. Also, an initial luggage limit of 40 kilograms will be applicable.

It may be noted that Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Nov. 5 had granted Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) permission to operate flights to and from the kingdom’s Al-Qassim region.

The PIA will use Airbus 320 for flights on this route.

On October 26, PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik had met with Saudi Arabian Ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malki to explore areas of enhanced cooperation.

During the meeting, the CEO requested the Saudi ambassador for his support for starting flights to Al-Qassim region. He also sought permission to operate more flights to the kingdom due to increasing number of passengers intending to travel to Saudi Arabia.

