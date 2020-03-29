PIA, foreign airlines stopped entry in Saudi Arabia for indefinite period

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia has decided to extend its ban on foreign airlines including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for an indefinite period due to coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Sunday.

General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has released new directives to foreign airlines regarding its extension of the ban on international flight operations for an indefinite period.

All air traffic controllers of the foreign airlines have been informed with the new decision by the Saudi Arabian civil aviation authority.

Read: Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia extends visas for visitors

The authority said in a notification, a copy of which obtained by ARY News, read that an extension of the suspension of all international and domestic flights was made until further notice.

Earlier on March 20, Saudi Arabia had suspended all domestic flights, buses, taxis and trains for 14 days in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The move comes as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of coronavirus which has spread panic in global markets and put several countries on virtual lockdowns.

