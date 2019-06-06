PIA forgets passengers’ luggage in Madina

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight forgot to bring back Umrah passengers’ luggage from Madina to Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PIA’s flight PK-714 landed at Islamabad Airport without the luggage of the passengers, who flown back to Islamabad after performing Umrah in Madina.

The passengers recorded their protest against the administration of the PIA for leaving their luggage back in Madina.

Sources said, the PIA’s administration informed the pilgrims in this regard not before they created pressure over them by waiting for hours and staging protest at the airport to receive their luggage.

According to flight passengers, all of their belongings including Aab-e-Zam Zam (holy water) has been left behind due to negligence airline’s staff.

They claimed that PIA’s staff was unable to load their luggage on time.

In the month of March it was revealed in an audit report, that the PIA had lost luggage of passengers worth over Rs20 million in last five years.

Read more: PIA lost passengers’ luggage worth over Rs20 million in five years

As per the report, luggage worth more than Rs20 million belonging to PIA passengers was lost during the years 2012 to 2016.

Luggage worth Rs3,975,000 went missing from Multan and Bahawalpur airports during 2012-13. while during 2014-15, luggage worth Rs24,023,000 went missing from Karachi airport, the report had said.

Comments

comments