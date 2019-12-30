PIA grounds its Airbus-320 after being hit by conveyor belt vehicle

KARACHI: An Airbus-320 of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was grounded on Monday after being hit by a conveyor belt vehicle at the Karachi International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to the PIA’s spokesperson, the airbus was grounded after it was hit by a conveyor belt vehicle and develop a fault in its engine no. 2.

The airbus had to fly to Lahore from Karachi and then to Jeddah, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the conveyor belt vehicle was suspended over his negligence.

Read more: PIA expands its operation by inducting another Airbus-320 to its fleet

In a separate incident of Pakistan International Airlines’ aircraft damaged that took place on December 27, a PIA’s flight had narrowly escaped an accident during landing at Lahore airport.

According to sources, a PK-777 flight of national flag-carrier was grounded after a piece of metal hit the engine during an ongoing operation at Allama Iqbal International airport.

“A piece of metal hit the engine of Jeddah to Lahore PIA flight during landing at Lahore airport. Pilot had efficiently controlled the plane and landed it onboarding bridge with one engine,” said PIA spokesperson.

