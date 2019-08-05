PIA successfully concludes pre-Hajj flight operations

KARACHI: The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has successfully concluded its pre-Hajj flight operations across the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

The last flight was departed from Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab, to Jeddah airport carrying hundreds of pilgrims travelling to the Holy Land for performing Hajj rituals.

According to PIA statistics, 82,300 Hajj pilgrims have safely reached Saudi Arabia through 292 flights. The national flag-carrier has made history by facilitating Pakistani pilgrims without acquiring a single aircraft on lease for the flight operations.

PIA President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik said in his statement that the pilgrims were provided travel facilities from 10 spots this year which was a difficult task for the administrative.

Malik announced that the post-Hajj flight operations for Hajj pilgrims will be commenced from August 17 which would be concluded on September 14.

Earlier on August 3, the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri had said the best possible medical facilities have been made available to Hajj pilgrims. He said this while inspecting the Hajj Medical Mission Medina on Saturday.

The minister interacted with the pilgrims getting treatment at the facility and inquired after their health. The patients expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities to cater to the health needs of the Hujjaj.

Qadri visited different sections, including dental department, laboratory, and pharmacy, of the health facility at Medina. Director Medina Tariq Rehmani and Head Medical Mission Medina Dr Arif Zaidi briefed the minister about various services being extended to pilgrims at the facility.

