KARACHI: The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has announced to increase the number of flights between Karachi and Quetta, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PIA spokesperson said in a statement that the national flag-carrier will operate four flights in a week between Karachi and Quetta.

The statement also reads that the one-way fare between two destinations will be Rs8,732. The increased flights will start from January 30.

The spokesperson further said that the increase in the number of flights will facilitate the passengers of two cities. “The national flag-carrier is considering to increase its number of flights for other domestic destinations too,” he added.

In another development related to PIA reported on January 23, President Arif Alvi had approved funds worth Rs9.5 billion for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) voluntary separation scheme.

The funds were approved after the national flag carrier had requested the government to release grant for employees under the voluntary separation scheme.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 1,300 employees of the airline had submitted applications seeking early retirement under the voluntary separation scheme (VSS).

