PIA’s international flight operations partially restored

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) international flight operations are partially restoring, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, a special flight carrying 327 passengers left for London, after strict screening of the passengers at the health desk at the airport.

The flight was disinfected before the take-off. “PIA will take all protocols necessary to ensure its crew’s safety”, the spokesperson has said.

The PIA’s spokesperson said that another flight will leave to London today from the Islamabad airport.

It may be noted that the PIA was allowed to operate eight special flights for London and Manchester.

Special Assistant to the PM on National Security Moeed Yusuf, in his briefing had said that from April 3-11, 17 PIA flights would fly to several countries, and special flights will go to places where our nationals are stranded.

“The biggest concern of ours is testing the people coming in to the country. The technical staff has said that we can bring in 2,000 passengers right now,” he had said.

