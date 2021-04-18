PIA announces Karachi-Skardu direct flights

KARACHI: The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), on Sunday announced to operate flights from Karachi to Skardu to facilitate tourists, ARY News reported.

The PIA spokesperson said that the national flag carrier will operate two flights twice a week between Karachi and Skardu. The PIA will use Airbus A-320 aircraft for Skardu flight operation.

The first PIA flight will fly from Karachi for Skardu on May 16, according to a spokesperson.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had earlier said that the national carrier was planning to operate direct flights from Karachi to Skardu in order to promote tourism.

Talking to the media, the CEO had said that after launching direct flights from Lahore to Skardu, the national flag carrier planning to launch Lahore-Gilgit flights as well.

The national carrier last month had commenced direct flights from Lahore to northern areas.

On March 26, Swat’s Saidu Sharif airport had welcomed the first flight on Friday, after a hiatus of 17 years.

