ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Revenue and Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh says the government wants Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to effectively utilise all its assets, improve revenue streams and ensure financial discipline.

Talking to PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik and his team today, he stressed the need for a viable and independently made corporate plan to help PIA overcome its difficulties and achieve sustainability in its business processes and flight operations.

Dr Shaikh said the government fully supports the PIA management and expected it to work diligently to turn the national flag career into an economically stable, viable and dependable airline for the local and international fliers.

The PIA CEO thanked the Adviser over his guidance and support and briefed him about various initiatives undertaken in recent months, including effective and optimal utilisation of PIA assets and a significant reduction in the operational cost of the airline.

He said the PIA management had been able to lay off nearly 1,000 redundant staff to save costs.

He termed the ongoing haj operation a success with almost 90 per cent efficiency achieved in the pre-haj flight operation and they expected similar results in the post-haj operation for which all-out efforts were made to bring back the pilgrims as per schedule.

Dr Shaikh instructed his team in the Ministry of Finance to work closely with the PIA management and extend them all possible financial help, keeping in view the availability of fiscal space.

