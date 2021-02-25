PIA likely to run Lahore-Tashkent flights by March end

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced Thursday it considers flight operations from Lahore to Tashkent and back by the end of next month (March) for which it has already sought formal permission from the diplomatic authorities of Uzbekistan, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of national flag carrier Air Marshal Arshad Malik and Chief Commercial Officer Ali Tahir Qasim called on the Ambassador of Uzbekistan in Pakistan H.E. Aybek Arif Usmanov.

Pakistan counterpart to Uzbekistan Syed Ali Asad Gilani was also present in the meeting where the PIA’s top leadership sought formal permission to operate flights to Tashkent from the diplomatic envoy of Uzbekistan.

Both Ambassadors have expressed their keenness and support to have air links between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan has lots of Mosques and shrines; the cities of Tashkent, Bukhara and Samarkand have a rich culture and history.

The statement by PIA said, “Flights to Tashkent and also Bishkek are part of the airline’s network expansion program.”

PIA is planning to expand its network to destinations in Central Asian Countries as it is increasing the frequency of flights to Afghanistan, said the national airline in a press statement released earlier today.

“The airline plans to operate five flights per week to Kabul from 4th March and will also operate flights to Baku from Lahore from 14th of March.”

