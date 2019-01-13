PIA crew to be given loading assistants to save them time

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to provide assistants to flight crew to save them from long queues at the airports, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources informed ARY News that the crew had been complaining of difficulties since the suspension of porter service for them. The assistants would help the crew in immigration process and will carry their luggage to the aircraft.

A notification issued by the airline authorities on January 7 this year read that it had been decided to abolish the crew loaders room afforded to PIA crew “as part of ongoing reforms and austerirty steps and to improve service delivery”.

It further notified that the crew loaders from now on would only handle wheelchairs and will no longer facilitate carriage of crew baggage.

Previously, four to five loaders were assigned to crew members of each domestic and international flight. The suspension of such service had concerned the airline crew, which feared it would cause delays.

Posted by Mohd Salahuddin on Monday, January 7, 2019

Earlier, the new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik, on October 27 had said that he was well aware of the problems, constraints and challenges being faced by the airline but he would do his best to overcome those.

