PIA decides to replace Markhor logo with the old one

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to revert back to its old logo and slogan ‘Great People to Fly With’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Brand General Manager, in his email, directed the authorities concerned to replace the logo of Markhor with its old trademark logo and the tagline.

“The Markhor logo to be immediately replaced with the old one and tagline at all airports and stationary of the national flag carrier,” the email reads.

As part of its cosmetic makeover, PIA had introduced a new livery with its logo and design to include a painting of the Markhor, the national animal which inhabits the mountainous regions by the previous government of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

The Supreme Court had barred the airline from using of the new logo in May 2018 and ordered a report regarding the award of contract for pasting stickers of the Markhor on the planes.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who headed a two-judge bench of the apex court had asked about the airline planning to paint an animal on the aircraft’s tails, the managing director of PIA, Musharraf Rasool, said the picture of Markhor will be placed.

To another query about the cost that the loss-making entity will have to bear due to redesigning of the planes,he said it will cost the airline Rs2.7 million for revamp of a single plane.

Upon this, the Chief Justice had said the cost would be Rs3.4 million, not Rs2.7 million and wondered if PIA is a profit-earning entity that a huge amount is being spent for the purpose.

The CJP said the federal government has given a Rs20 bn bailout package to turn the airline into a profitable organization and not for placing the picture of the animal on aircraft.

