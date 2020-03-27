The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has continued its flight operations for restoring contacts with northern areas over the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The administration of PIA issued a travel advisory for the passengers of Gilgit and Skardu, declaring it mandatory to use face masks for travellers from the areas. The orders were given in order to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

PIA spokesperson advised all passengers to wear face masks before arriving at the airports. Violators of the advisory will not be issued boarding passes for the flights, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, in view of recent spike in number of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom and North America, the government had withdrawn the special permission to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate to these territories.

A PIA spokesperson said that keeping the health and safety of the citizens in consideration, the national flag carrier is cancelling the planned special flights to Toronto, London, Manchester and Birmingham scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

He maintained, “PIA regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers, however would like to assure that passengers safety and health is always the foremost important element for the airline.

The spokesperson said that the changing dynamics may be regretful but the pandemic is forcing authorities and governments globally to continuously review their strategies to fight this challenge and get maximum protection.

