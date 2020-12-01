Two PIA officers arrested in fake degrees scam

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) officers involved in a fake degrees scam, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Corporate Crime Circle of FIA arrested two PIA officers Muhammad Sher Iqbal and Muhammad Asif in a fake degree scandal.

Read More: Fake degrees: Case registered against PIA officers

Both accused Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Sher Iqbal was appointed in PIAC as Senior Technician based on their fake degrees.

Read more: PIA’s assistant manager sacked over fake degree

The FIA has also registered a case against Rashid Ahmed, former Director HR, PIAC, Syed Fahad Ali, former Assistant Manager (Recruitment & Placement) PIAC, Muhammad Zubair, Senior Technician, Muhammad Asif Shabbir, and others.

Comments

comments