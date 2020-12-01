Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Two PIA officers arrested in fake degrees scam

PIA officers

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) officers involved in a fake degrees scam, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Corporate Crime Circle of FIA arrested two PIA officers Muhammad Sher Iqbal and Muhammad Asif in a fake degree scandal.

Read More: Fake degrees: Case registered against PIA officers

Both accused Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Sher Iqbal was appointed in PIAC as Senior Technician based on their fake degrees.

Read more: PIA’s assistant manager sacked over fake degree

The FIA has also registered a case against Rashid Ahmed, former Director HR, PIAC, Syed Fahad Ali, former Assistant Manager (Recruitment & Placement) PIAC, Muhammad Zubair, Senior Technician, Muhammad Asif Shabbir, and others.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

FIA arrests man ‘working for global child pornography ring’

Pakistan

PM Imran to launch Pakistan’s third private airline next week

International

Mystery monolith vanishes in Romania – alien action or local prank?

Pakistan

Karachi people suffer great deal as parking mafia, traffic police team up


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close