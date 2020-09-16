Two PIA officers take early retirement

ISLAMABAD: At least two officers of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday took premature retirement, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of the PIA said that PIA’s Chief Operations Officer (COO) Mazhar Ajaz and former chief financial officer Nayyar Hayat took premature retirement.

He confirmed that their requests for early retirement have been approved by the competent authority. The spokesperson said that a reconstruction process was underway in the national flag carrier.

Read More: PIA terminates services of 74 employees

Earlier on September 1, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had terminated the services of 74 employees on various charges, including fake degrees, breach of rules, taking bribe and smuggling during the last month.

According to a notification issued by the national flag carrier, the 74 employees had been sacked after charges levelled against them were found true during the investigations.

Four employees had faced demotion over breach of rules, while 11 others employees faced disciplinary actions, said that spokesperson. He had said that PIA will be cleansed of black sheep.

