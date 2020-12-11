PIA brings back 55 stranded Pakistanis detained in Bangkok

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) confirmed Friday it has boarded its flight from Bangkok flying back to Pakistan55 of its stranded citizens which had been detained due to expired visas, ARY News reported.

Stranded Pakistani people were overstaying their legal visit in the country as their visas had expired leading Bangkok authorities to imprison them.

These Pakistani are our brothers and we cannot leave them abandoned and forlorn, PIA said today. The national flag carrier said their plane, having on board the Pakistan citizens, has departed Bangkok for home-bound flight.

On the other hand, PIA said it has decided to operate flights from Quetta to Turbat to facilitate residents of Turbat.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the national airline will launch Quetta-Turbat operations from tomorrow. The national flag carrier will operate flights on this route twice a week.

The first flight will leave for Turbat from Quetta on Thursday at 12:00 pm.

