Pilot, flight attendants returned from Australia test positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: One pilot and three flight attendants of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) detected with coronavirus who had performed duties on a special flight operated between from Australia’s Melbourne to Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The crew members of PIA were waiting for their COVID-19 test results for one week and later they were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Lahore. The flight attendants include Waqar Farooqui, Sofia Shaikh and Ahmed Ammad and first officer Shakil Akram was also shifted to the CMH Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 200 Pakistanis had returned home from Australia through a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on April 26.

The flight, PK-8972, had landed in Lahore and the passengers will be sent to quarantine facilities after conducting medical check-ups and coronavirus screening.

PIA had operated its special flight to Melbourne for the first time in the history.

