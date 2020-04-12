Another PIA pilot tests positive for COVID-19 post Canada flight

ISLAMABAD: Another pilot of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to PIA’s general manager medical service, the pilot had operated a special flight from Pakistan to Toronto, Canada on 2nd of April and had arrived homeland on 8th of this month.

He maintained that the pilot was screened for the virus upon arrival, adding that the test results of the pilot came out positive and he was declared as infected.

The official said that he pilot has been shifted to a quarantine centre where his second test for the virus will be carried out tonight.

Earlier on April 6, Punjab’s Health Ministry had announced that two pilots working for Pakistan’s national carrier, PIA had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

According to details, both Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots were screened after flying special flights to Canada with Pakistani origin Canadian nationals. The results of the screening had come out positive.

The pilots were stuck in Canada for a few days with five others and were unable to fly back to Pakistan amidst the suspension of global airspace due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

