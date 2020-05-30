69 bodies of PIA plane crash victims identified, 63 handed over to families

KARACHI: As many as 69 bodies of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash victims have been identified as DNA process to recognize others is in progress, ARY NEWS reported.

Out of the total identified bodies, 63 of them were handed over to the families.

One more body was identified at Edhi morgue today as a 16-year-old Naveed Akram, son of Abdul Karim. He was a resident of Khayaban-e-Tariq Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase VI.

23 more bodies of the plane crash victims have been transferred to the morgue before they would be handed over to the families after identification process.

On May 26, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that the DNA tests of the victims of crashed PIA’s PK-8303 will be completed within 10 days.

The minister added that the DNA reports will be handed over to the families of the victims within 10 days.

Meanwhile, six bodies including that of assistant pilot and First Officer Usman have been shifted to Lahore via PIA flight PK-304 after identification process. The top officials witnessed the process to transfer the bodies.

The funeral prayers of the assistant pilot and PIA crew members including flight steward Abdul Qayyum and air hostess Amna Irfan were offered at Lahore airport’s cargo centre.

PIA manager and staffers attended the funeral prayers in large numbers and later handed over the bodies to the families for last rites.

Moreover, the body of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Squadron Leader Zain ul Arif was also laid to rest at Korangi Creek graveyard in Karachi after his funeral prayers were offered today.

It is pertinent to mention here that overall 97 people have died in the PIA plane crash incident near Karachi airport just two days before Eid that also saw two people surviving it miraculously.

