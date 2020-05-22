PIA plane crash toll rises to 39; three rescued alive

KARACHI: The death toll from the crash of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft, PK-8303, with more than 90 passengers on board and eight crew members has risen to 35, whereas, three passengers were miraculously survived, ARY News reported on Friday.

Rescue sources told ARY News that the number of deaths in the incident rises to 39. The officials said that 17 dead bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital and 22 to Civil Hospital.

Six injured persons are currently receiving treatment in Jinnah and two in Civil Hospital’s Burns Ward.

Sindh health minister Dr Azra Pechuho said that three passengers have been rescued alive and the rescue teams were trying to shift them to hospital as soon as possible.

She said that 19 dead bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital and 15 to Civil Hospital, whereas, three dead bodies have been identified and handed over to their relatives.

Moreover, the provincial government’s spokesperson, Murtaza Wahab, confirmed in a Twitter message that two passengers onboard the ill-fated PIA plane miraculously survived the crash. He added that the persons were identified as Zafar Masood and Mohammad Zubair and ‘both are in stable condition.’

So far i can confirm that 2 passengers on board the PIA plane have miraculously survived the crash. Their names are Zafar Masood & Mohd Zubair. Both are in stable condition. Keep praying for others — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) May 22, 2020

The head of Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi, said that the rescue teams were facing severe difficulties to carry out activities due to narrow streets. He expressed hopes that the area would be cleared within two to three hours.

Faisal Edhi said that the Edhi teams have shifted 42 to 43 dead bodies to hospitals while five persons were rescued in injured condition.

He added that one among the survivors, the president of Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood, fell over a vehicle after the plane crashed into the residential area.

“Most of the wounded people are the residents of the neighbourhood as 15 to 20 houses were affected in the incident.”

Edhi officials told media that 50 dead bodies were shifted to Jinnah and Civil hospitals.

According to Edhi Foundation’s spokesperson, two deceased persons have identified including Ms Fareeha Basharat and Faryal Rasool d/o Ghulam Rasool.

Fareeha Basharat was resident of Zamzama area in Karachi’s Clifton, whereas, Faryal Rasool was resident of North Karachi area. The dead bodies were shifted to Edhi cold centre, added the spokesperson.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft with more than 90 passengers and eight crew members on board crashed in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport earlier in the day.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials confirmed the national flag carrier’s flight PK-8303 that was flying from Lahore to Karachi crashed in Model Colony. The plane crashed moments before expected landing at the Karachi airport.

Several houses were damaged as the plane hit them while crashing.

Television footage showed thick plumes of smokes rising from the crash site. Ambulances and rescue officials arrived at the scene in no time as a heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies cordoned off the incident site.

An emergency has been declared in all major hospitals of the port city due to the incident.

