PIA plane crash: 66 bodies identified so far, says Azra Fazl Pechuhu

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazl Pechuhu said that 97 bodies have been recovered from the site of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash and all of the victims were passengers of the ill-fated plane, ARY NEWS reported.

“The deceased included 68 men, 26 women and three children,” she said while addressing a presser flanked by Sindh government Spokesman Murtaza Wahab.

“We have sent DNA of the unidentified dead bodies to a forensic lab at University of Karachi,” she said adding that 47 relatives of the victims have submitted samples as 66 bodies have already been identified.

The minister said that the results of DNA would be received within 21 days.

While commenting on the arrival of a forensic team from Lahore to collect DNA samples, Azra Fazl Pechuhu said that they have qualified people in Sindh who are able to collect DNA samples, however there was no issue if a team was dispatched by federal authorities.

She further said that six people sustained wounds during the incident of which two were the survivors from the plane while the remaining were residents of the neighbourhood.

Azra Pechuhu further refuted reports that the government-run Aman ambulances remained absent from the incident site and said that they were unable to enter congested lanes of the area therefore Edhi and Chippa ambulances were used for the purpose.

Read More: Inquiry into plane crash incident will be completed in three months: Ghulam Sarwar

Speaking on the occasion, Murtaza Wahab while giving details of the losses sustained by local population from plane crash said that 19 house, 10 cars and 13 motorcycles were damaged due to the plane crash.

He said that 16 people of the Model Town neighbourhood sustained injuries during the incident. “We have shifted all families to a hotel after their homes were damaged during the incident,” he said.

Murtaza Wahab lauded the masses for playing a responsible role during the incident and said that similar responsible behavior is need of the hour to tackle coronavirus in the province.

He further urged the masses to observe Eid with simplicity while adopting precautionary measures to avoid contracting coronavirus.

Comments

comments