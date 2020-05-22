PIA plane crash: Team of forensic experts ready to depart for Karachi

LAHORE: A team of forensic experts of Lahore’s University of Health Sciences has readied to depart for Karachi to assist the identification process of the deceased persons, ARY News reported on Friday night.

The spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that the team will depart for Karachi through a special flight that will provide assistance for the identification of the dead bodies.

The team comprises of the officials of the only forensic lab of Asia, Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA), said the spokesperson, adding that the bodies of the deceased passengers in the plane crash incident were present in the Jinnah Hospital.

The NDMA spokesperson also said that the authorities will transfer some dead bodies to another cold centre if it is needed.

Read: Specialized army rescue team reaches crash site to help civil authorities

The death toll from the crash of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft, PK-8303, with more than 90 passengers on board and eight crew members has risen to 76, whereas, three passengers were miraculously survived.

The casualties are feared to be increased as the aircraft hit a densely populated residential area of Karachi.

On the plane crash site, the officials of rescue teams and Pakistani armed forces have continued rescue activities.

Engineers and medical staff members are also present at the locality to assist the rescue workers for removing the debris. The security officials are also taking help sniffer dogs for spotting the people held under the debris of the plane and the residential buildings.

Comments

comments