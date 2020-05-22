Ayeza Khan refutes rumours of her presence in crashed PIA plane

KARACHI: Famous Pakistani actress, Ayeza Khan, rejected rumours regarding her and husband Danish Taimoor were presented inside the ill-fated plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) that crashed in Karachi today.

Ayeza Khan said in her Twitter messages that the people should stop spreading fake news as her family members are safe inside their houses by the grace of Allah Almighty. She appealed to pray for those people lost their lives in the incident.

Stop spreading fake news!

Alhumdulillah hum apne gharo me hai safe ha. Please dua krei un logo k liey jo hadsay ka shikar hoay. Allah tala unkay ghar walo ko sabar dei. Ameen — Ayezakhan.ak (@Ayezakhanak3) May 22, 2020

Ayeza Khan also expressed anger over those spreading news without confirmation.

Stop spreading fake news!

Alhumdulillah hum apne gharo me hai safe ha. Please dua krei un logo k liey jo hadsay ka shikar hoay. Allah tala unkay ghar walo ko sabar dei. Ameen — Ayezakhan.ak (@Ayezakhanak3) May 22, 2020

Another showbiz personality, Mansha Pasha, wrote on her Twitter that she has contacted Danish Taimoor and the family is safe inside their home. She also asked people to avoid spreading fake news.

I have spoken to Danish. Please stop the fake news. Both husband and wife are safe at home Allah ka lakh lakh shukar. — manshapasha (@manshapasha) May 22, 2020

Earlier in the day, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft with more than 90 passengers and eight crew members on board crashed in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport.

Comments

comments