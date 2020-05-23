PIA plane crash: Bodies of pilot Sajjad Gul, crew member shifted to Lahore  

LAHORE: Bodies of pilot, Captain Sajjad Gul and crew member Fareed Ahmed of the ill-fated Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane have been shifted to Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the bodies were transferred to Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore from Karachi via PIA flight PK-8304.

The PIA staffers would offer funeral prayers of both the martyred pilot and crew member, who were among the 97 victims of the plane crash near Karachi Airport on Friday.

Later the bodies would be handed over to the families for final rites.

It is pertinent to mention here that the pilot of the unfortunate PIA aircraft PK-8303, Captain Sajjad Gul, has been declared dead after the aircraft crash-landed earlier on Friday.

The pilot, Captain Sajjad Gul was a resident of Defence Housing Society (DHA) Lahore.

The family and loved ones of the deceased pilot struck by tragedy were in a state of shock and disbelief at what transpired whereas people poured in at their residence to offer condolences.

Sajjad Gul was married and a father to four children.

97 bodies of PIA plane crash victims recovered

Earlier in the day, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday said that the relief and rescue work at the site of plane crash near Karachi airport continues and 97 bodies have been recovered from the debris until now.

Updating about the current situation of the relief and rescue operation via his official Twitter handle, DG ISPR said the two survivors of the crash are under treatment in the hospital.

25 houses that were damaged in the plane crash have been cleared and the affectees have been shifted to another location, Pakistan army’s spokesperson said.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft with more than 90 passengers and eight crew members on board crashed in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

