Investigators fail to pull out PK-8303 aircraft engine from building

KARACHI: The investigation team has failed to remove the engine of crashed Airbus 320 aircraft, PK-8303, of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) once again from a damaged building in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources closer to the investigators told ARY News that the delay in pulling out the aircraft’s engine was made as the building was present in dilapidated condition.

Sources added that any attempt was made to remove debris off the roof from the engine, the building could complete fall to the ground. The affectees have also stopped them until they get assurance from the government for financial recovery of the damages.

The spokesperson of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that the PIA administration will pay the compensation money to the affected persons, whereas, the engine will be pulled out from the building within one to two days.

French team returns home after completing PK-8303 crash probe task

Earlier on Sunday, it emerged that a joint operation will be commenced with the assistance of construction experts to pull out the ill-fated plane’s engine from a damaged building.

The teams of technical experts remained unsuccessful so far to remove the crashed Airbus 320 plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) present inside a residential building in dilapidated condition.

A joint operation by construction experts, officials of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and engineers of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will begin to remove the plane’s engine.

Sources told ARY News that the rescue workers were stopped to enter the premises where the plane engine is trapped. It emerged that the damaged building could fall down if inexperienced people make attempt to remove the engine except for the technical experts.

