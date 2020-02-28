Lahore-bound PIA flight makes emergency landing at Dubai airport

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane has made an emergency landing at Dubai airport due to a technical fault, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Lahore-bound PIA aircraft number PK-206 from Dubai made an emergency landing at Dubai airport due to technical issue in its landing gear.

On February 20, Riyadh-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight had made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport due to technical fault.

Sources said that the PIA flight PK-729 was en route to Riyadh from Multan when it made an emergency landing at Karachi airport due to technical fault.

The pilot of the aircraft immediately contacted the control tower to seek permission for an emergency landing and safely landed the aircraft with more than 130 passengers on board.

