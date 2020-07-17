PIA aircraft having ‘technical fault’ safely lands at Karachi airport

KARACHI: An aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has safely landed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after having a technical fault, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Abu Dhabi-bound PK-9217 flight from Lahore faced technical fault after taking off from the Allama Iqbal International Airport and took several rounds in the air for half an hour in Lahore, sources told ARY News.

It emerged that the captain has immediately contacted the control tower in Karachi after receiving the warning alarm of the aircraft. The control tower allowed the pilot of PK-9217 to land at the Karachi airport.

Later, the pilot managed to safely land the plane in Karachi.

Read: PIA plane hit by bird while landing at Lahore airport

Earlier on June 12, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft number PK-605 had been denied take-off from Gilgit airport after bolt of the landing gear wheel was found missing from the plane.

The flight had landed at Gilgit airport from Islamabad and during the inspection, it was revealed that landing gear wheel’s bolt is missing. Finding the bolt of landing gear missing, the Civil Aviation Authority had barred plane from take-off.

Comments

comments