PIA to start pre-Hajj operation from Thursday

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start pre-Hajj operation from Thursday, and it will continue till August 5, Radio Pakistan reported.

This was informed at a meeting chaired by Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan in Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting was told that the PIA has planned a total of 294 flights for intending pilgrims. The post-Hajj flight operation will commence from August 17 to September 14 this year.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said it is appreciable that PIA is starting direct Hajj flights from Quetta this year for the first time.

He said counters have been established by Saudi Immigration Team at Islamabad Airport under Road to Makkah project.

Meanwhile, the authorities have started issuance of e-visas to pilgrims registered under government Hajj scheme as preparations have entered into its final phase.

A spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs said that 10 Hajj pilgrims camps have been activated across the country.

“Pilgrims will be provided passports, tickets, [identification] lockets and other related valuables before their flights,” he added.

