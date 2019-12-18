PIA reschedules flights for Thursday due to prevalent fog

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) again rescheduled the number of international and domestic flights due to dense fog prevalent in the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the national carrier has rescheduled flights due to unfavorable aviation conditions being caused at the airports in Punjab by dense fog.

Two way flights, PK 340 Karachi-Faisalabad and PK 341 have been postponed, two-way flights from Faisalabad – Dubai PK 223 and PK 224 have also been delayed

Earlier, the flight schedule of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at Allama Iqbal International Airport remained affected due to heavy fog in adjoining areas of the airport.

According to a PIA spokesman, the flight schedule was affected due to heavy fog and the domestic flights’ schedule was affected due to low visibility. The flight scheduled to land at the Lahore airport from Damam was diverted to the Islamabad airport due to fog.

Lahore to Islamabad bound flight PK-8385 and Karachi bound flights PK-316 and PK-313 from Lahore were cancelled due to dense fog.

The spokesman asked the passengers to register their numbers with the authorities in the ticket booking section so that they could be informed regarding any delays.

