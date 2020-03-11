ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday announced to start flights between Quetta and Gwadar from the end of this month, ARY News reported.

According to details, PIA has decided to start twice a week flights between Quetta and Gwadar from March 31.

The flights will operate on Tuesday and Thursday every week from Quetta to Gwadar at 12:00 pm while on same days the flight will take off from Gwadar to Quetta at 2:45 pm.

Moreover, the Gwadar airport administration has started arrangments for the flight operation.

PIA in a statement said that resumption of flights between Quetta and Gwadar will promote tourism and trade activities.

Currently, there was no flight from Quetta to other cities of Balochistan.

The move comes after Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal and Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan inaugurated the international arrival and departure sections of the Quetta airport.

The aviation authority plans to upgrade central runway of the Quetta airport in accordance with the international standard which will increase the capability of the provincial capital’s airport to host heavy and long-range flights including Boeing 777 and jumbo aircraft.

CAA sources said taxiway and apron area will also be expanded besides installation of modern equipment for the flight management at Quetta airport. The upgradation plan for the airport’s central runway will be completed within two years with the cost of Rs5 billion.

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal and Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan laid the foundation stone for the runway extension project on March 31 and inaugurated international arrival and departure sections of the Quetta airport.

It may be noted that PIA had been operating twice a week flights between Gwadar and Quetta, however, the flights were suspended due to insufficient passengers load.

