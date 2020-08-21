PIA announces reduction in fares for domestic destinations

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has made an announcement for a reduction in fares for the domestic destination which will come into effect from today, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PIA spokesperson said that reduced fares have been introduced by the national carrier for flights from Karachi to Islamabad and Lahore.

The airline fixed Rs7,879 for one-way ticket from Karachi to Islamabad and Lahore, whereas, Rs8,543 will be charged for one passenger who is carrying cargo weighing up to 35 kilograms.

PIA operates four flights in a day to Islamabad and two to Lahore said the spokesperson, adding the new fares will be effective for an indefinite period.

Earlier on August 8, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had reduced its domestic fares on the occasion of the Independence Day on August 14.

The PIA spokesman had announced a 14 per cent cut on fares of domestic PIA flights to Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The relief will remain in place from 7-14 August.

The PIA also announced to resume its flight operations for Multan, Sukkur, and Gwadar on Independence Day. “The PIA flights from Multan, Gwadar, and Sukkur will be connected to other cities from August 13,” the spokesman said.

In a similar move, the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had made a reduction in fares for domestic flights during the Eidul Azha festival in July.

Comments

comments