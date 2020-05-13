KARACHI: A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has departed for Spain to bring back stranded Pakistanis, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The spokesperson of the national flag-carrier said that a special flight has departed for Barcelona with more than 360 passengers on board.

The aircraft, PK-8769, will also repatriate stranded Pakistanis from Spain.

The national airline is consistently serving the nationals trapped in foreign countries due to suspension of the flight operations following the spread of coronavirus pandemic, said the spokesperson.

On the other hand, a special PIA charter flight carrying stranded Pakistanis will depart from Newark, New Jersey for Lahore on Sunday.

This would be the third flight to bring back stranded Pakistanis from the US.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had issued a licence to private airline, SereneAir, to operate chartered flights in and outside Pakistan.

The spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that SereneAir will be permitted to operate domestic and international chartered flights.

After the issuance of the licence, SereneAir will be eligible to run chartered flights. According to CAA spokesperson, the licence issued to the airline validated till October 24 this year.

Comments

comments